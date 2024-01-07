Two shot outside polling centre in Chattogram’s Pahartali

Shots have been fired during a clash between supporters of two candidates running for the Chattogram-10 seat (Pahartali-Double Mooring) outside the Pahartali College centre.

Two people were shot in the incident, which occurred around 11:30 am.

“The shooting occurred amid an argument between the supporters of two candidates,” said Neyamat Ullah, chief of Khulshi Police Station. “Police went and broke up the violence. Police then fired several rounds of blank shotgun shells.”

“There was no problem inside the polling centre. The issue occurred on the road outside.”

Locals say supporters of city Awami League leader and candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu and independent candidate and former mayor Manzur Alam were involved in the clash.