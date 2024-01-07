    বাংলা

    Two shot outside polling centre in Chattogram’s Pahartali

    A clash broke out between supporters of two candidates for the Chattogram-10 seat outside Pahartali College

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM

    Shots have been fired during a clash between supporters of two candidates running for the Chattogram-10 seat (Pahartali-Double Mooring) outside the Pahartali College centre.

    Two people were shot in the incident, which occurred around 11:30 am.

    “The shooting occurred amid an argument between the supporters of two candidates,” said Neyamat Ullah, chief of Khulshi Police Station. “Police went and broke up the violence. Police then fired several rounds of blank shotgun shells.”

    “There was no problem inside the polling centre. The issue occurred on the road outside.”

    Locals say supporters of city Awami League leader and candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu and independent candidate and former mayor Manzur Alam were involved in the clash.

    They said two people – Shanto Barua, 24, and Jamal, 35 – were shot and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital and admitted to the Casualty Ward.

    Authorities were unable to confirm who the two victims supported.

    The Chattogram-10 constituency is composed of City Corporation wards 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25, and 26.

    The seat has 485,803 registered voters and 148 polling centres.

    Seven candidates are running for the seat.

    Awami League candidate Bachchu and independent candidate Alam have traded complaints against each other.

    The Election Commission and law enforcers say they are monitoring the situation.

    12th Parliamentary Election
    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in the poll
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in poll
    A poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that Prabowo, who is running with President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, would secure 46.7% of the vote
    EC publishes final list of polling centres for 300 constituencies
    EC publishes final list of polling centres
    The final list of poll centres should be published at least 25 days before the election day, as per the RPO
    Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, US, October 4, 2022.
    Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll
    Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump
    Fears of collapse as three-storey building begins to tilt in Chattogram
    Three-storey building tilts in Ctg
    Canal digging work near the building damaged the ground on which the structure stood, the fire service said

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India