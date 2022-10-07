Braced to crush unrest, Iran's rulers heed lessons of Shah's fall: Analysts

"Of course, no one can predict when this moment will happen: it could be weeks, months or even years ... But the Iranian people have made up their mind."

Challenging the Islamic Republic's legitimacy, protesters have burned pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanted "Death to the Dictator", unfazed by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in many cases, live ammunition.

"NO WEAKNESS"

But Iran's top rulers are determined not to show the kind of weakness they believe sealed the fate of the US-backed Shah.

To human rights campaigners at that time, the Shah's great error was to alienate the population with torture and bloodshed. But in hindsight some historians say the Shah was too weak, slow and irresolute in repression.

"The regime's approach is far more reliant on repression than the Shah," said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute.

Rights groups said the state crackdown on protests has so far led to the death of at least 150 people, with hundreds injured and thousands arrested.

Officials say many members of the security forces have been killed by "thugs and rioters linked to foreign foes", echoing Khamenei's comments on Monday in which he blamed the United States and Israel for fomenting the "riots".

Shortly before the revolution, Iran's Shah appeared on national TV, saying: "As Shah of Iran ... I heard the voice of your revolution ... I cannot but approve your revolution.”

His opponents saw that as a sign of fragility.

"Khamenei had learned the lesson, as he lived through the revolution, that if you tell the people you've heard their voices and that you are wrong, this is the end of your leadership. He doesn't want to do that," said Vatanka.

Nevertheless, Khamenei’s unyielding rhetoric also carries risk, Vatanka said.

"If Khamenei does not listen ... and stop this nonsense that protests are all foreign-led, there will be more protests," he said.