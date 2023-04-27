Biden says Trump represents a danger to democracy

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he may not be the only one who can beat Donald Trump in 2024, but that he knows him well, touting his familiarity with the way the former president works a day after launching his reelection bid.

"I may not be the only one, but I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy," Biden said. "We've been down this road before."

Biden launched his reelection bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect American liberties from "extremists" linked to Trump and made his announcement in a video with imagery from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters.