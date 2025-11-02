JAGPA gets back registration, ‘Hookah’ symbol following a court order

The Election Commission (EC) has restored the registration of the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) and its electoral symbol, the “Hookah,” following a High Court order.

A gazette notification, signed by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was issued on Sunday.

The EC had initially registered JAGPA ahead of the 2008 parliamentary polls but cancelled it on Jan 28, 2021, citing failure to meet certain conditions.

Party president Tasmia Pradhan later challenged the decision, and in March 2025, the High Court ordered the restoration of its registration.

JAGPA’s founding president, Shafiul Alam Prodhan, died on May 21, 2017, followed by its chairperson, Rehana Prodhan, on Oct 22, 2018. Their daughter Tasmia has since been leading the party as acting president.

According to the EC’s notification issued on Sunday, JAGPA was registered under the Representation of the People Order (RPO) on Nov 20, 2008, with the “Hookah” symbol.

The High Court annulled the 2021 cancellation order on Mar 19, 2025, prompting the EC to reinstate the party’s registration.

The party registration system was introduced before the ninth parliamentary election in 2008. Of the 57 registered political parties, the registrations of the Freedom Party, Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolon, and Progressive Democratic Party have been cancelled, while the Awami League’s registration remains suspended.

Ahead of election, the EC is processing new party registrations.

It has decided to grant registration to the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh Jatiya League after verifying 22 applications and is reevaluating 12 others.