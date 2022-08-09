Liz Truss sticks to tax cut vow despite soaring UK energy bills

The Bank of England warned last week that Britain is on course for a long recession as unprecedented energy prices push inflation towards 13%. Charities, business groups and politicians have urged the government to set out support plans now.

Truss's rival for the top job, Rishi Sunak, announced a 15 billion pound package when he was finance minister in May that included a 400-pound energy bill credit for this winter. Since then wholesale energy costs have soared even higher.

Asked how she would respond, Conservative Truss said she would deal with the circumstances as they arose but she favoured cutting taxes to grow the economy.