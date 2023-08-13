Meeting US congressmen, Bangladesh foreign minister dismisses talks with opposition

The foreign minister has ruled out any reconciliation talks with opposition BNP as long as the party sticks to its demand for the government’s resignation before election.

AK Abdul Momen made the ruling Awami League’s position clear during his meeting with two visiting US congressmen on Sunday.

Rich McCormick, the Republican congressman from Georgia’s 6th congressional district, and Ed Case, the Democratic congressman from Hawaii’s 1st congressional district, landed in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day trip.

In a media briefing after the meeting, Momen said he gave a negative response when the US congressmen asked him if there were any options for any reconciliation talks with the BNP to avoid a political stalemate.