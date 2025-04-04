Yunus-Modi meeting shed ‘ray of hope’ on Bangladesh-India ties, says Fakhrul

He believes it will prove to be favourable for both Bangladeshis and Indians

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sees the meeting between the heads of government of Bangladesh and India as a source of comfort and promise for both nations.

Speaking at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Friday, Fakhrul gave his take on the meeting held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit.

He believes talks between Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signal a positive shift in the regional geopolitical landscape in the current global political context.

Fakhrul said the strain that had developed in the relationship between India and Bangladesh can now potentially subside, avoiding further deterioration.

“As far as I’ve seen, I believe both leaders were quite sincere, and this will undoubtedly benefit the people of Bangladesh and India,” he added.

The meeting, which took place around 12pm local time on Friday in Bangkok, was the first bilateral discussion between Modi and Yunus.

Shafiqul Alam, chief advisor's press aide, said after the meeting that discussions had covered issues including the extradition of Hasina, who fled to India the day her government was toppled by a mass uprising last year.

They also discussed provocative statements by Hasina from India, border killings, and the distribution of Teesta River water.