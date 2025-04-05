Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Helmeted men hurl bombs from buckets as rival groups clash in Shariatpur’s Zajira

A Facebook video captures the dramatic scene as over 100 crude bombs explode before police bring situation under control

Helmeted men hurl bombs from buckets as rival groups clash in Sha

Shariatpur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 02:50 PM

Updated : 05 Apr 2025, 02:50 PM

Related Stories
Yunus gifts throwback photo to Modi at BIMSTEC
Yunus gifts throwback photo to Modi at BIMSTEC
Bangladesh new BIMSTEC chair
Bangladesh new BIMSTEC chair
India doesn’t favour any party in Bangladesh: Modi
India doesn’t favour any party in Bangladesh: Modi
180,000 Rohingya refugees eligible for return: Myanmar
180,000 Rohingya refugees eligible for return: Myanmar
Read More
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Read More
Opinion

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember

Tim Reid, Reuters

What is Musk's DOGE?
What is Musk's DOGE?
Read More