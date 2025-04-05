A Facebook video captures the dramatic scene as over 100 crude bombs explode before police bring situation under control

Helmeted men hurl bombs from buckets as rival groups clash in Shariatpur’s Zajira

A turf war between rival groups in Shariatpur's Zajira Upazila has turned violent as men wearing helmets hurled crude bombs from buckets in an open field.

The scene, which resembled a war film, unfolded on Saturday morning in the open field of Durba Danga area under Bilaspur Union.

Men wearing helmets and holding red buckets were pulling out explosives and throwing them at opponents.

The bombs exploded with deafening blasts, sending thick smoke billowing across the field.

A 15-second video of the confrontation later went viral on Facebook.

Zajira Police Station chief Dulal Akhand confirmed the incident and said the clash occurred on Saturday morning. No casualties had been reported so far.

“Police rushed to the scene after receiving the news and brought the situation under control,” he said.

Locals told police that the clash was the result of an ongoing rivalry between followers of Bilaspur Union Parishad Chairman Kuddus Bepari and Jubo League leader Jalil Madbar.

They have reportedly been at odds over local dominance, and several clashes have occurred in the past.

The latest bout of violence was triggered by a minor dispute that intensified into a full-blown confrontation.

Over a hundred crude bombs were reportedly detonated, spreading panic throughout the area.

The widely shared video shows men from both sides facing off in the field.

Several were holding red buckets, from which they pulled out what appeared to be crude bombs. The explosions create loud booms and clouds of smoke.

Attempts to reach both Kuddus and Jalil for comment were unsuccessful as their phones were switched off.

OC Dulal said the situation was now under control and that further legal steps would be taken.