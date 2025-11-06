NCP opens digital, physical nomination forms for general election

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has begun distributing nomination forms both online and offline for the parliamentary polls.

Tasnim Jara, secretary of the NCP election management committee, made the announcement at a media briefing on Thursday at the party’s temporary office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor.

She said, “The nomination forms can be collected through three methods. They can be obtained from our central office; completed online at (nomination.ncpbd.org); or submitted through divisional organisers including Chief Organisers Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam.”

The briefing named the divisional organisational secretaries as follows: Atik Mujahid for Rangpur, Imran Emon for Rajshahi, Etesham Haque for Sylhet, Ashiquin Alam for Mymensingh, Saifullah Haider for Dhaka, Nizamuddin for Faridpur, SM Sujauddin for Chattogram, Mohammad Ataullah for Cumilla, Faridul Haque for Khulna, and Mujahidul Islam Shaheen for Barishal.

NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwary, head of the election management committee, said the preliminary nominations will be announced by Convenor Nahid Islam by Nov 15, while the distribution of nomination forms will remain open until Nov 13.

He added, “The minimum price of the nomination form is set at Tk 10,000. Candidates may pay more if they wish.

“For those injured in July Uprising or working as labourers, farmers, porters or daily wage earners, the price has been set at Tk 2,000.”

Patwary also said, “We will field candidates in 300 constituencies. Our convenor has already clarified this to the media. If the BNP and Jamaat engage in reform processes and commit to implementing reforms in future, we may form alliances with either party.

“However, without resolution on judicial and reform issues, we will not form any alliances.”

Speaking at the same event, Jara said the party aims to break the prevailing culture where only political elites or influential figures get nominated.

“Many honest and capable individuals who have worked sincerely for their communities could not come forward before because godfathers and top-level corrupt figures were the only ones considered electable.

“We want to change that perception. We want representatives in parliament who see politics as a form of public service, not as a source of income or business.”

“Our goal is to open up politics for those who genuinely wish to serve the people,” she added.