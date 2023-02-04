BNP once piggybacked on Jamaat-e-Islami for political success. It keeps a safe distance now

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh has been a crucial part of any BNP-led alliance since 1999, but recent events indicate that the Islamist party’s long-time tried and tested ally, which is looking to stage a political comeback, decided to keep Jamaat at arm’s length.

Jamaat, once a major player in national politics, has been reduced to a spent force in recent years as most of the party’s brass either were sentenced to death for their crimes against humanity back in 1971 or driven underground due to the government’s clampdown on the party’s activities.

BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press conference on Dec 8 last year, for the first time, conceded that his party would not form an official alliance with others to wage a joint anti-government campaign.

Many analysts believe that announcement was essentially the death knell for the BNP-led 20-party alliance, of which Jamaat was a significant element.