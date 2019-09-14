Home > Politics

Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 11:40 PM BdST

The Awami League has removed Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from its student front Bangladesh Chhatra League as president and general secretary.

The ruling party’s Central Working Committee took the decision in a meeting chaired by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday night.

Organising Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the development to bdnews24.com.

BCL Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee will act as president and general secretary until new leaders are elected, Chowdhury said.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee

The decision came amid allegations of extortion against Shovon and Rabbani.

They have faced intense criticism after the allegation surfaced that they had demanded millions of takas as extortion from Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam.

Hasina had reportedly ordered their ouster after hearing about the allegation.

Sheikh Jainul Abedin Russell, a former general secretary of the organisation’s Jagannath University, has also alleged that Rabbani had demanded money from him for awarding him leadership in the next committee of the unit.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

JCD’s council after court settlement: BNP

File Photo

AL open to negotiate with Jatiya Party

Quader eyes return to journalism

‘Should I sleep until 12pm like Khaleda?’ Hasina asks

Fakhrul warns of ‘bigger protests’

Jatiya Party defers council to Dec 21

BNP forms human chain for Khaleda’s release

JP in talks with AL over Rangpur-3

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.