Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 11:40 PM BdST
The Awami League has removed Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from its student front Bangladesh Chhatra League as president and general secretary.
The ruling party’s Central Working Committee took the decision in a meeting chaired by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday night.
Organising Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the development to bdnews24.com.
BCL Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee will act as president and general secretary until new leaders are elected, Chowdhury said.
They have faced intense criticism after the allegation surfaced that they had demanded millions of takas as extortion from Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam.
Hasina had reportedly ordered their ouster after hearing about the allegation.
Sheikh Jainul Abedin Russell, a former general secretary of the organisation’s Jagannath University, has also alleged that Rabbani had demanded money from him for awarding him leadership in the next committee of the unit.
WARNING:


