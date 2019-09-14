Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion

The ruling party’s Central Working Committee took the decision in a meeting chaired by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday night.

Organising Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the development to bdnews24.com.

BCL Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee will act as president and general secretary until new leaders are elected, Chowdhury said.

The decision came amid allegations of extortion against Shovon and Rabbani.

They have faced intense criticism after the allegation surfaced that they had demanded millions of takas as extortion from Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam.

Hasina had reportedly ordered their ouster after hearing about the allegation.

Sheikh Jainul Abedin Russell, a former general secretary of the organisation’s Jagannath University, has also alleged that Rabbani had demanded money from him for awarding him leadership in the next committee of the unit.