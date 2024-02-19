BNP leader Mirza Abbas walks out on bail in cases over Oct 28 violence

Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a lawyer for Abbas, then said there was no bar to his release from prison because he had secured bail in all the cases.

Police arrested Abbas at Shahidbagh in the capital on Oct 31 last year, four days after the violence centring the rally had broken out.

"He was sent to jail on Nov 1 in one of the cases and was shown arrested in another. We couldn't proceed with his bail plea as the state did not show him arrested in the other nine cases. So, we applied for him to be shown arrested in those cases," said his lawyer Mohiuddin.

He was taken to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka from jail and shown arrested in four cases at Ramna Model Police Station on Feb 1.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were also freed on bail last Thursday.