Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial

A US judge on Thursday said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the threat of juror harassment, including by supporters of the former US president.

Saying "this is a unique case," US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the names, addresses and places of employment of prospective jurors for the former Elle magazine columnist's April 25 trial against Trump will be kept secret.

He also said jurors will be transported together to and from the courthouse, and looked after by US marshals during breaks in the trial.

Kaplan said the need for juror anonymity reflected the "unprecedented circumstances in which this trial will take place, including the extensive pretrial publicity and a very strong risk that jurors will fear harassment, unwanted invasions of their privacy, and retaliation."

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for Carroll, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

Kaplan had asked Trump and Carroll earlier this month whether they objected to an anonymous jury. Neither did.