'Uncommitted' protest over Gaza again raises questions for Biden

Organisers in Minnesota had said they did not expect the protest to attract the same level of support as it did in Michigan, home to a large Arab American population.

Biden was projected to easily win Minnesota, according to Edison.

The "uncommitted" vote was also on the Democratic ballot in six other Super Tuesday states - Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee. Support in those states ranged from 3.9% in Iowa to 12.2% in North Carolina as votes were still being tallied.

"That is a powerful way to send the administration a message," said Christian Peterson, 22, a law student at the University of Minnesota. "Biden needs to stop sending military aid to Israel."

After voting for Biden in the 2020 general election, the registered independent said he voted uncommitted in Minnesota's primary.

Minnesota's main cities house a sizable Somali American population and liberal Democratic Congress member Ilhan Omar, a fierce critic of Biden's Israel policy, represents a district in the state.

The anti-Biden effort had backers from a wide range of Democrats in and around Minneapolis and St Paul, known as the Twin Cities, Reuters interviews showed.

Walter Fromm, 26, a Minneapolis activist and self-described anti-Zionist Jew, said his grassroots group "Take Action Minnesota" has been supporting the uncommitted campaign.

"I've reached out to my entire Jewish community here in the Twin Cities," as well as friends across the United States, he said. Fromm predicted the uncommitted movement, which is organising in Georgia and Pennsylvania, among other key battleground states in the presidential election, will "continue to grow ... state by state and continue to win delegates."

None of the voters Reuters interviewed said they planned to support Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee.

While the general election pits party against party, the primary is a space for Democrats to "hold our own side accountable, to really make them listen to what the people want," said Charlie Bartlett, 27, a development associate at a literary arts nonprofit, who said she was voting uncommitted in Richfield, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.