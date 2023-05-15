US candidate Amy Pope wins tense contest to run UN migration agency

Former White House advisor Amy Pope won a vote in Geneva on Monday to head the UN migration agency, prevailing in a tense contest against a Portuguese incumbent who had the support of European countries.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Pope would become the first woman to lead the organisation when she begins her five-year term on Oct. 1.

Pope, who served as Deputy Director General for Management and Reform at IOM, took leave to campaign against her boss António Vitorino, who has been in the position since 2018.