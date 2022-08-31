Gorbachev's tragedy -- a flawed reformer on an impossible mission

"I think the seed of his downfall was that essentially he didn't really understand the Soviet Union, Soviet society and how it worked," said Alexander Titov, lecturer in history at Queen's University Belfast.

"He thought it could be reformed, he thought removing some of the essential elements of the Soviet system such as the fear, the repression, the command economy and so forth would still preserve the system. But they turned out to be the actual essential elements of the Soviet system - having removed them, the system unravelled as well."

In the three decades since his fall from power, Russia has judged Gorbachev harshly. When he ran for Russian president against Yeltsin in 1996, he trailed home in a humiliating seventh place with 0.5% of the vote.

Russians have long been accustomed to viewing him as a weak leader who was duped by the West.

Many still blame him for the collapse of the Soviet Union - which President Vladimir Putin famously called the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century - and the years of economic upheaval and political turmoil that followed, including wars from the Caucasus to Chechnya and Central Asia.

Putin's lurch into confrontation with the West and his invasion of Ukraine have destroyed the Gorbachev legacy of detente with the West and nuclear arms agreements with the United States. With Putin pointedly boasting of the size and destructive power of Russia's arsenal, politicians in both Moscow and Washington have evoked the risk of World War Three.

The man now in power in the Kremlin has also smashed the idea embodied by Gorbachev that Russia could retreat from empire and still remain a major power, said Eyal.

"The imperial aspiration is now reasserted as the official policy in Moscow and the general approach - that what you need to do if you face a crisis is to crush it with tanks - is now back in fashion," he said.

"It's one of the ultimate tragedies of (Gorbachev) that none of the points that he ultimately came to accept and espouse have been preserved by the leaders of Russia today."