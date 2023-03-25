'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina freed from Rwandan jail

BOYCOTTED TRIAL

Rusesabagina, 68, was sentenced in September 2021. He denied the charges and boycotted the trial, which he and his supporters called a political sham.

He also said he had been kidnapped from Dubai in 2019 and returned to Rwanda by force. Kagame denied any abduction, but suggested Rusesabagina had been tricked in Dubai into boarding a plane to Rwanda.

Washington designated him as "wrongly detained", partly because of what it called a lack of guarantees of a fair trial.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Kagame during a visit to Kigali in August and "spoke a great deal about the road map to Paul's eventual release," said a US official familiar with the matter, adding that the intervention helped secure the early release.

A US congressional aide familiar with the negotiations, who declined to be named, noted that the case had resonance far beyond Africa, adding: "I think it became clear to the Rwandans that this irritant was not going to go away."

"Hotel Rwanda" portrays Rusesabagina's success in saving more than 1,000 refugees, including his family, during the genocide in 1994 by sheltering them in the besieged hotel that he managed in Kigali.