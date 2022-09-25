Daughters: a divine gift

Our daughters love us passionately and win our hearts. They have unconditional love for their families and friends. Sometimes, when needed, they protect us fiercely. They take care of us when we are sick and look after our needs. Daughters, rightfully, deserve to grow and learn at their own pace just like any other person in the world.

International Daughters’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in September, each year, to celebrate the girl child. This day originated in India as a way to combat the stigma associated with giving birth to a daughter. This year it falls on 25 September. One doesn’t need a reason to put aside a day to celebrate the blessing of a daughter. However, many unjust patriarchal societies still view daughters as inferior to sons. So governments of some countries, in an attempt to encourage equality, decided to add daughter's day as a national festival.

It’s a day to celebrate and honour our daughters, who bring so much love into our lives; to raise public awareness about the importance of girls receiving equal rights and opportunities. The day acknowledges the joy of having and raising a daughter; promotes the idea that girls are intelligent, empathetic, self-reliant, and dependable members of society. Though thoughts have changed a little through the years still there’s a long journey ahead to break the barriers for our daughters.

Cherish and celebrate your daughter’s existence daily. Let her know how wonderful she is; express your love and appreciation. Do something that she enjoys. Spend the day with her. Listen to her ambitions and dreams and extend your support in fulfilling her aspirations. If you listen properly, you will be amazed at how admirable and pragmatic she is!

Governments and agencies are working towards bridging the gap between genders to create equal opportunities. It’s a day in an attempt to right some historical wrongdoings against daughters; to acknowledge that daughters have as much potential as sons to change the world.

You need to start NOW: treat your daughter well and create an environment that’s gender-sensitive and inclusive; a better world where she feels equally liberated.

Daughters are angels from above who fill our lives with magic and undying love; empathy and kindness. We should feel blessed and lucky to have them in our lives.