Hero Alom’s aspirations ... and our prejudices

Ashraful Hossen Alom, better known as Hero Alom, is a young man who is clearly one of our own. Those of us who come from humble backgrounds, from the rural interior, identify with him all the way. Like many of us, he is in love with music. Again, like many of us, he may not get the tune right, he may get the lyrics all mixed up. Like many of us, his voice may not suit the songs he sings, the melodies being from the Tagore treasury of our collective national heritage. And elsewhere.

None of us is perfect when it comes to freeing our innocent desires by falling back on music. But should that absence of perfection be a reason for others to mock our singing, for the state to order us into silence by forcing out of us written undertakings that we will not sing anymore?

Hero Alom’s ‘crime’ is that his rendition of Tagore songs went against the principles of the Bard’s lyrics. Should that be considered a criminal act? Debabrata Biswas was long ago the victim of prejudice from Rabindra perfectionists and paid a price for it.

And yet Debabrata’s Tagore songs are the charming landscape of music we go back to all the while. Post-modern Tagore artistes bring into Rabindrasangeet an interplay of traditional Bengali and modern western musical instruments. Do we get offended?

No, Hero Alom is not Debabrata. The point is something else. If Hero Alom’s songs have upset people, insofar as Tagore’s legacy is concerned, there are a couple of things which need to be clarified here. First, copyright related to Rabindrasangeet is not an issue anymore after all these decades. Second, if Tagore defenders are snobbish enough to take umbrage at Hero Alom’s music, they simply do not have to listen to him.