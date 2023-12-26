US and allies face tough choices amid growing Red Sea crisis

According to widespread media reporting within Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government remains reluctant to send one of its three guided missile frigates to the Middle East at a time of simultaneously rising offshore confrontation with China in Southeast Asia.

It is a sign of growing military overstretch affecting both the United States and many of its allies.

Within Washington itself, strategists, officials and analysts are engaged in an increasingly public argument over how the United States should balance its own strategic priorities around the world, particularly supporting Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion at the same time as bolstering the self-ruled island of Taiwan against potential aggression from Beijing.

US officials such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin argue that as the only superpower with truly global reach, the United States retains the ability to “walk and chew gum at the same time”. Increasingly, however, it appears that Washington will finish 2023 handling three increasingly live regional confrontations in Europe, the Middle East and South China Sea as well as broader worries around Taiwan.

Inevitably, the mounting disruption to global trade produced by the Red Sea crisis – as well as the need to avoid the Gaza war turning into a much larger conflict – is now the immediate US priority. The longer attacks continue in the Red Sea, the greater the pressure on the United States to strike Houthi targets within Yemen.

That is something Washington appears desperate to avoid – US troops in Iraq and Syria have already seen a significant uptick in attacks against them from Iranian-backed militia since the Gaza war began. Striking Tehran’s allies in Yemen might well prompt significant escalation on that front, something the Biden administration would rather avoid in an election year.

But that may now be becoming unavoidable. As of Tuesday, Houthi militants had attacked at least 12 commercial vessels, with 25 crew members of the Israeli-owned MV Galaxy Leader still being held prisoner. Perhaps even more importantly, however, large numbers of merchant ships are now avoiding the area altogether, prompting the United States to launch its international Operation Prosperity Guardian naval mission.

US, French and British warships – mainly US destroyers – have brought down dozens of attacking drones. That is likely to be an expensive process. The attacking Iran-built drones cost an estimated $2,000 to $20,000 each, but the missiles US and other allied warships are likely using to bring them down may cost in excess of $1-2 million a shot.

While the United States has extensive stockpiles, other nations have fewer rockets in their stores. The last two years have seen unprecedented demand for military ordnance, just as multiple nations face budget constraints alongside a lack of personnel, ships and more.

Over the last two years, the Ukraine war has largely exhausted Western arsenals of artillery shells and a host of short and long-range weapons, while authorities in both Kyiv and Moscow have struggled to find the troops and firepower to make good on planned offensives. Now, combating a sustained drone offensive from Yemen could ultimately exhaust the vital surface-to-air missiles Western warships rely on to defend themselves.