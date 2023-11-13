Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war

As Israeli troops effectively cut the Gaza Strip in two at the weekend, striking several hundred targets every day and cutting off communications, the Royal Jordanian Air Force was negotiating with both Israel and the United States to fly a C-130 transport plane across the enclave dropping aid.

Images released by Jordan’s military showed US-made GPS-guided parachutes being used to ensure medical and other supplies accurately reached their target, a Jordanian-run field hospital reportedly swamped by casualties.

But they were also clearly intended to have a political message, to act as an expression of Jordanian and wider Arab anger and determination.

Jordan's King Abdullah has warned the conflict risks pushing the entire region to "the brink of the abyss", demanding a humanitarian ceasefire and solution to the conflict without forcing Palestinians out of Gaza into neighbouring nations.

Jordan and Israel might have managed to cooperate over the weekend flight, but otherwise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government appears a long way from halting the offensive, now digging deep into tunnels used by Hamas.

Israel says strikes have been precise and included measures to minimise civilian fatalities, but Gaza health authorities say the death toll there is now more than 10,500, 40% of them children.

Saudi Arabia says ending the conflict will be a major focus of an emergency weekend Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh, a meeting that will be attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. It follows weeks of shuttle diplomacy by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting will likely seek to pressure the United States to restrain Israel further, although the effectiveness of such calls may be limited in the short term. The meeting will also showcase the effectiveness or otherwise of long-running US efforts to normalise relations between Gulf Arab states and Israel, together with a parallel rival Chinese effort to do likewise between the same nations and Iran.

But for now at least, most governments in the region appear to be looking to strike a balance between intensified popular regional fury against Israel and avoiding further conflict.

The most likely scenario appears to be that fighting will continue, perhaps for weeks or months. On Tuesday, Netanyahu described Israeli forces as operating in areas of Gaza City Hamas "never thought they would", while Israeli officials talked of removing the group’s ability to lead the enclave and suggested Hamas's Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, was "isolated" in a bunker.

Whether killing Sinwar will be enough to assuage the Netanyahu government’s highly public thirst for vengeance for the 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, killed on Oct. 7 remains unclear. Some supporters of his government would clearly like a return to outright occupation, or at the very least what Netanyahu calls an “indefinite” role for Israel in securing Gaza. But few in the wider region, Washington or Europe view that as a sustainable long-term endgame.

This week, the United Arab Emirates announced it intended to open its own field hospital in Gaza. Along with further airdrops, that would give regional nations a foothold in the fight – and also any post-war settlement – while avoiding more direct involvement.