Listen to be heard

“Those who can listen to others well can listen to themselves deeply. This is the foundation of self-awareness, self-love, and self-knowledge.”

According to Carl Rogers, one of the 20th century’s most eminent psychologists, Active listening, is essential to create the conditions for growth.

Unfortunately, most of us have a natural desire to talk more and listen less.

We hear, do not listen. Hearing and listening are not the same.

Hearing is simply recognising sound on an anatomical level, it’s a passive outcome. Listening is an active process. This process is focused and needs concentration. One has to give conscious effort and thoughtful attention to the sounds, thereby, processing and understanding the core of what’s being said.

In our childhood, we were all taught to speak. It's a sign that a child is developing normally. However, active, disciplined listening is an equally important skill that is often overlooked by parents and teachers.

While writing for Esquire magazine in 1935, Ernest Hemingway advised young writers: ‘When people talk, listen completely….’

Sadly, not everyone is a good listener. Normally, we want to talk about ourselves. Even, if we’re quiet and others are talking doesn’t mean we’re good listeners. At that moment we might be thinking about what to do after the discussion is over, looking at the mobile phone or waiting to blurt out what we want to say. We find it difficult to let people finish their sentences. Sometimes we are tempted to ask questions and give our opinions. We also have preconceived ideas about what the person might say. These kinds of interactions disconnect rather than engage.