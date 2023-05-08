The message of hope and peace

In a world torn with conflicts, wars, famines, pandemics and natural disasters all leading to immense human suffering, a symbol comes as a great relief and solace: the sign of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) came into being with one man’s vision and inspiration for a kinder, peaceful world-Henry Dunant.

How many of us know the name of this great human being whose ideas and work led to the humanitarian organisation we see today?

Dunant was a Swiss businessman. In 1859, a battle was raging in the town of Solferino in Northern Italy. There, he came across thousands of Italian, French and Austrian soldiers killing and mutilating each other. On his own initiative, he organised aid work and helped wounded soldiers.

Later he wrote a book, “A Memory of Solferino”, proposing a plan with two main points. First, all countries should form associations to help the sick and wounded on the battlefield, whichever side they belonged to. Second, create national relief societies of volunteers trained in peacetime to provide neutral and impartial help to relieve human suffering.

In response to these ideas, a committee (which later became the International Committee of the Red Cross) was established in Geneva, and the founding charter was drawn up in 1863. The original Geneva Convention was adopted in 1864.

His ideas won gradual acceptance, and the organisation he had created grew.

Unfortunately, financial difficulties led him to poverty and loss of social respect. But towards the end of his life, the Norwegian Nobel Committee rewarded Dunant’s work with the Nobel Peace Prize.