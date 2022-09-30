The Indian capital of New Delhi will enforce a 15-step action plan to curb pollution ahead of the arrival of winter, when a haze of toxic smog envelops the world's most polluted city.

High pollution is an annual sore point for Delhi, when several people are put at risk due to a high concentration of tiny airborne particles, especially in October and November.

Authorities urge people to stay indoors as the burning of crop waste ahead of a new sowing season and lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air for longer, often forcing the closure of schools, with curbs placed on the use of private vehicles.