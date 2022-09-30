    বাংলা

    Indian capital gears up to tackle air pollution ahead of winter

    New Delhi will enforce a 15-step action plan to curb pollution ahead of winter when a haze of toxic smog envelops the world's most polluted city

    Tanvi MehtaReuters
    Published : 30 Sept 2022, 11:10 AM
    Updated : 30 Sept 2022, 11:10 AM

    The Indian capital of New Delhi will enforce a 15-step action plan to curb pollution ahead of the arrival of winter, when a haze of toxic smog envelops the world's most polluted city.

    High pollution is an annual sore point for Delhi, when several people are put at risk due to a high concentration of tiny airborne particles, especially in October and November.

    Authorities urge people to stay indoors as the burning of crop waste ahead of a new sowing season and lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air for longer, often forcing the closure of schools, with curbs placed on the use of private vehicles.

    "We are announcing a 15-point winter action plan," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a news conference at which he laid out the measures to reduce pollution, though the annual campaign has had little impact for years.

    Measures to help limit dust in the air will include the installation of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers, he added.

    The government will also ensure that people do not burn waste materials, a major cause of pollution.

    Tough measures to check vehicular pollution include curbs on the usage of diesel-fuelled vehicles older than 10 years and petrol-run vehicles older than 15.

    Pollution levels also peak during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which falls on Oct 24 this year. The government renewed a ban on firecrackers this month.

    The Delhi city government will draft thousands of volunteers to ensure the anti-pollution measures are followed, Kejriwal added. He urged neighbouring states to ensure a constant supply of electricity and so limit the use of diesel-run power generators.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
    India raises key policy rate by 50 basis points
    It is the fourth straight increase in the current cycle as policymakers extended their battle to tame the sustained above-target retail inflation rate
    India pushes back six car airbags rule by a year to Oct 2023
    India pushes back six car airbags rule by a year
    The move was initially planned for Oct 1, 2022, but faced resistance from some carmakers
    India's top court gives all women the right to abortion
    India gives all women the right to abortion
    Women can undergo abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy and sexual assault by husbands can be classified as marital rape, according to the Supreme Court
    'Living in the stone age': Offline for 18 months in Indian Kashmir
    Offline for 18 months in Kashmir
    India shut off the internet in the region at least 106 times last year, according to digital rights group Access Now

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher