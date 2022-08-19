Indian rupee pressured by strong dollar, RBI support eyed

The Indian rupee slipped against the US currency on Friday as the dollar got a boost from US labour data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The rupee was trading at 79.7350 per US dollar by 0436 GMT, down from 79.6725 in the previous session. It opened at 79.7575 and since then has traded in an about 4 paisa trading range.

It is "not entirely unexpected" that after a higher opening move, there is "not much follow through", a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.