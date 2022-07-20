July 22 2022

    India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet

    India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of a prominent journalist arrested last month over what police said was a "highly provocative" 2018 tweet aimed at straining ties between majority Hindus and minority Muslims.

    MohammedZubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and vocal critic ofIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested after an anonymous Twitteruser lodged a complaint over the four-year-old post.

    Whilegranting Zubair bail, the judges stated that "power of arrests must bepursued sparingly".

    The courtalso stated that while investigations can continue, there was no justificationfor keeping Zubair in custody.

    Zubair'slawyer had earlier said the case bordered on the absurd, because Zubair, aMuslim, had used satire from a Hindi-language movie in his 2018 tweet and therewas no evidence that he had hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

    Zubair andhis colleagues accused the federal government of using the police to silencethe voice of journalists and other critics.

    Earlier thisyear, Zubair had drawn attention to an incendiary remark about Prophet Mohammadmade on TV by a spokesperson for Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP).

    Zubair'slawyer said the government was using the 2018 case to punish him after thisyear's tweet went viral.

    The BJPsuspended the spokesperson for anti-Islam remarks and expelled another officialto defuse domestic and international diplomatic outrage.

    India isranked 150th on the 180-country World Press Freedom Index, compiled annually byReporters Without Borders.

