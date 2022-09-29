    বাংলা

    Modi sends Hasina ‘greetings and good wishes’ on her 75th birthday

    The Awami League and its affiliates celebrated her birthday through a series of programmes

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 07:20 PM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her 75th birthday.

    “PM Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on her birthday today,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

    Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, is the eldest among five children. She was born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Sept 28, 1947.

    A number of ministries, the ruling Awami League and its affiliates celebrated the birthday of Hasina, who is now on an official visit to Washington DC, through a series of programmes.

    The high commission added a photograph of a bouquet sent by Modi offering “greetings and good wishes” to Hasina and an old photo of them to the tweet.

