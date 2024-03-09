    বাংলা

    Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

    The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks

    Hanna RantalaReuters
    Published : 9 March 2024, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 06:21 AM

    Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Ariana Grande launched her seventh full-length album, titled "Eternal Sunshine", on Friday.

    The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks.

    Grande, 30, debuted the album's lead single "Yes, and?" in January. A music video for the song "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" was released alongside the full album on Friday. Directed by Christian Breslauer, it is inspired by Michel Gondry's 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet

    The singer's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, is featured on the album's final track, listed as "Ordinary Things (featuring Nonna)".

    In addition to new music, fans can also look forward to seeing Grande in John M. Chu's film adaptation of the musical "Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo later this year. The movie is due out in cinemas globally in November.

    Ariana Grande's international hit songs include "Thank U, Next", "7 Rings", "Positions" and "Santa Tell Me".

    RELATED STORIES
    New York National Guard members stand guard inside Grand Central Station in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2024.
    New York to deploy 750 National Guard soldiers to check bags on subway
    The deployment was announced in response to recent high-profile assaults on commuters and transit workers
    US awards outspoken Cuban dissident with 'Woman of Courage' honour
    US awards Cuban dissident with 'Woman of Courage' honour
    ‘Roque is one of the longest-standing members of the historic opposition fighting for greater freedoms in Cuba,’ the US statement says
    Cord Jefferson poses with the Best Adapted Screenplay Award for "American Fiction," at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, US, Jan 14, 2024.
    'American Fiction' stars hope film's success is 'a lesson for Hollywood'
    Actors Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K Brown and director Cord Jefferson hope the film's five Oscar nominations and its enthusiastic reception will help shift attitudes in Hollywood
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 20, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic drinks from a bottle during a practice session.
    Something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver
    Djokovic is eyeing a record-extending Melbourne Park title that will also take him past Margaret Court's haul of 24 majors but the Serb has not had it all his own way

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman