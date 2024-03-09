Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Ariana Grande launched her seventh full-length album, titled "Eternal Sunshine", on Friday.

The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks.

Grande, 30, debuted the album's lead single "Yes, and?" in January. A music video for the song "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" was released alongside the full album on Friday. Directed by Christian Breslauer, it is inspired by Michel Gondry's 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet