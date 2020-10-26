How parliament will hold special session on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Two special sessions were held when he was alive. The session beginning on Nov 8 will discuss his political life, work and ideals among other issues related to him, said senior MP Tofail Ahmed.

President Md Abdul Hamid will convene the session at 6pm with a commemorative speech approved by the Cabinet.

Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee decided to hold the session as part of year-long celebrations surrounding Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

Originally scheduled for Mar 22-23, the session had been postponed after the coronavirus outbreak struck Bangladesh.

Earlier, the parliament went into special sittings on two occasions on Jan 31 and Jun 18 in 1974 for addresses by former Yugoslav president Josip Broz Tito and the then Indian president Varahagiri Venkata Giri.

World leaders were also supposed to be invited to the special session this year, but the plan did not go ahead due to the pandemic.

“We will hold the session by taking protection and respecting the health rules. It's a matter of pride for parliament to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation,” said Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chauhury.

Parliament has also taken a host of other programmes to celebrate the momentous occasion. They include planting of tree saplings, launch of Mujib Year website, commemorative stamp and a book on Bangabandhu in parliament, celebration of Constitution Day on Nov 4, month-long photo and documentary exhibition, and a children’s fair.

This is the first time a parliament session will be held with Bangabandhu’s image in the House as ordered by the High Court.

A selected number of MPs were allowed in parliament in the three sessions held amid the outbreak. But all of them will attend the special session upon undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Officials at the Parliament Secretariat said their access will be restricted while no journalist will be allowed in during the special session.