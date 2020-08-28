Nigeria releases postal stamp commemorating Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama jointly unveiled the stamp at a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

The ideology, sacrifices and life-long struggle of the Father of the Nation have always been an inspiration and glaring example to the freedom-loving people around the world, Momen said at the ceremony.

He thanked the Nigerian government for releasing the commemorative postal stamp.

Such an initiative will deepen and strengthen the relations between the two nations, Momen said.

Oniyeama also emphasised mutual cooperation. The commemorative stamp is a token of cordiality between the two countries, he said.

A short video on the life and works of Bangabandhu was displayed at the ceremony.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria Shameem Ahsan, and Nigerian Postal Service Director General Ismail Adebayo Adewusi also joined the ceremony.