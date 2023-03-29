Prothom Alo journalist accused in digital security case over Independence Day report

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams, who was detained by people posing as policemen, has been charged under the Digital Security Act for an Independence Day report that kicked up a storm.

Md Golam Kibria, general secretary of Jubo League’s ward-11 unit under Dhaka Metropolitan North, started a case against him at Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am on Wednesday, hours before Shams’s detention.

Golam Kibria, known as SM Kibria alias Pias in his organisation, claimed his bringing charges had nothing to do with his affiliation with the ruling Awami League.

Speaking to http://bdnews24.com, he said, “I filed the case having been agitated personally.”