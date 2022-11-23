Eviction at Mohammadpur colony

The National Housing Authority evicted residents before starting the demolition of eight buildings of the D-type colony in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur Housing Estate on Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022. The residents complained that they were in trouble as the authority did not give them enough time to move house before the eviction. There were 288 families living in the buildings, which were allotted on a monthly rent basis. Since the buildings are dilapidated and risky, the authorities are planning to construct high-rises after demolishing them.