UK foreign minister raises BBC tax searches, India says laws are for all

Asked if there were concerns about civil liberties in India, Cleverly said: "We want to ensure that values that both our countries feel strongly about are upheld. That means working together on a range of issues."

DOCUMENTARY ON PM

The searches at the BBC's offices in February came after the Indian government reacted angrily to a documentary made by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

However, the government has said that the searches were not related to the documentary, and followed at least 10 tax notices that had been sent to the BBC.

Without naming the BBC, Jaishankar last week called the documentary "politics by another means".

"You want to do a hatchet job and say, well you know this is just another quest for truth which we decided after 20 years to put out at this time," he said, adding the timing was not accidental.

Whether or not the election season had started in India, "but for sure it has started in London and New York", Jaishankar said.

The BBC has stood by its reporting for the documentary and said it would cooperate with the tax authorities. It has also said it would not be put off from reporting without fear or favour and that it does not have an agenda.