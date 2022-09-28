Vietnam preparing rules to limit news posts on social media accounts

As tech-savvy young Vietnamese increasingly turn to social media for information, those platforms have become a target for government efforts to restrict the flow of news from unauthorised sources.

Vietnam is a top-10 market globally for Facebook with 60 million to 70 million users, according to 2021 data, and sources familiar with the matter said it generates around $1 billion in annual revenue for the company – surpassing France.

YouTube has 60 million users in Vietnam and TikTok has 20 million, according to 2021 government estimates, although Twitter remains a relatively small player.

Meta Platforms Inc, owner of Facebook, and Twitter Inc declined to comment. Alphabet Inc's Google and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment. TikTok said in a statement that it addresses content violations based on applicable laws and with adherence to its guidelines, but did not comment on pending Vietnam regulations.

The Vietnamese government had adopted in July a set of non-binding guidelines on what qualifies as news outlets, including criteria to distinguish "real" and "fake" news outlets, warning that some social networking sites include accounts that mislead users into thinking they are newspapers.

Those guidelines are expected to be incorporated into the new rules, which will be binding.

The authorities are also expected to implement new rules that would require social media platforms to immediately take down content deemed to harm national security, and to remove illegal content within 24 hours, sources familiar with the matter said.

Sources said in April that the new rules, which were originally planned for July, reflected the government's dissatisfaction with social media platforms' take-down rates.

This will be done through amendments to the country's main internet law.