'Never too old to learn English,' say Vietnam's grannies

The informal classes are free and are taught by Phung Thi Yen, who trained as an English teacher but currently works as an office worker.

It comes as a growing number of scientific studies show the benefits of learning a language to maintain and enhance cognitive abilities, including for senior citizens.

Loc has never studied a foreign language before, but with her newly acquired skills she chants in chorus with her classmates: "Never too old to learn English".

They read out loud, repeat after the teacher, and sing songs to try to perfect their pronunciation - one of the hardest parts of their work.