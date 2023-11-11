Gaza women resort to period-delaying pills amid ongoing crisis

Citizens of Gaza have been facing an acute scarcity of essential commodities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip has made access to clean water a luxury for them.



As such, many families have moved in with their relatives and are rationing their water usage as it grows scarce in the region.



Salma Khaled, a 41-year-old woman, has been living with her relatives in the Deir el-Balah refugee camp. The stress, terror, and discomfort have taken a toll on her menstrual cycle, she told Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.



“These war days are the toughest I’ve ever faced. I’ve had my period twice this month, which is highly unusual for me, and I’ve been dealing with heavy bleeding.”



The blockade on emergency aid by Israel has led to a critical shortage of medical supplies, with even basic items such as menstrual products becoming scarce for women in Gaza.