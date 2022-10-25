    বাংলা

    Boat race in Sirajganj

    A traditional boat race, called Nouka Baich, has been held in the Jamuna River at Belkuchi in Sirajganj.

    Muktar Pramanik
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM

    Belkuchi Municipality and the villagers of  Khidramatia-Mukundagati organised the two-day competition in Khidramatia.

    Village fairs were held on both banks of the river on the occasion.

    People of almost all ages joined the festivity.

    A total of 20 boats participated in the race.

    Mustakin Pramanik, a ninth grader who came to see the race, said, "I’ve never seen such a big boat before. It was very nice to see such a big boat and so many people today."

    Reporter's Age: 17 District: Sirajganj

    Boat Race
    Jamuna
    Sirajganj
