Boat race in Sirajganj

A traditional boat race, called Nouka Baich, has been held in the Jamuna River at Belkuchi in Sirajganj.



Belkuchi Municipality and the villagers of Khidramatia-Mukundagati organised the two-day competition in Khidramatia.



Village fairs were held on both banks of the river on the occasion.



People of almost all ages joined the festivity.



A total of 20 boats participated in the race.

Mustakin Pramanik, a ninth grader who came to see the race, said, "I’ve never seen such a big boat before. It was very nice to see such a big boat and so many people today."

Reporter's Age: 17 District: Sirajganj