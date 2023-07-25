Waterborne diseases spread as floods recede in Kurigram

Floodwaters have finally begun to recede in the Kurigram district after incessant rainfall left thousands marooned in the region.

However, locals now say that people living in the villages near the Chars of the Brahmaputra River are contracting a slew of waterborne diseases after coming into contact with the residual floodwaters.



Although most of the water has receded, villagers still have to wade through waterlogged roads and front yards of what is left of their houses after the flooding. The majority of the people affected no longer have a home and are showing signs of rashes, itching and white sores on their hands and feet.



Many also suffer from stomach pain, diarrhoea, fever, and skin diseases. According to the locals, toilets and wells are still underwater, and there is also a lack of food in the villages.



Villagers are blaming the government as no one has come to their aid with medicines.