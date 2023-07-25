Waterborne diseases spread as floods recede in Kurigram

Floodwaters have finally begun to recede in the Kurigram district after incessant rainfall left thousands marooned in the region.
However, locals now say that people living in the villages near the Chars of the Brahmaputra River are contracting a slew of waterborne diseases after coming into contact with the residual floodwaters.
Although most of the water has receded, villagers still have to wade through waterlogged roads and front yards of what is left of their houses after the flooding. The majority of the people affected no longer have a home and are showing signs of rashes, itching and white sores on their hands and feet.
Many also suffer from stomach pain, diarrhoea, fever, and skin diseases. According to the locals, toilets and wells are still underwater, and there is also a lack of food in the villages.
Villagers are blaming the government as no one has come to their aid with medicines.
Sources at the District Civil Surgeon’s office said 83 medical teams have been appointed to help the residents affected ever since the floods began. There are three healthcare workers in each of those teams.
As many as 50,000 water purification tablets alongside 10,000 packets of saline have been dispatched for the flood victims in the Union Health Service Centres of Kurigram.
In addition, the lack of cattle fodder has added to people's woes as pastures remain submerged in the floodwaters.
According to Kurigram’s District Animal Resources Office, 250,000 cows, sheep, and goats have been affected due to the floods. Approximately 172 hectares of cattle fields are still submerged in floodwaters.
Reporter's age: 16 | Kurigram