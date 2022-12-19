Why we should be kind to animals

What do we mean by the word kindness? - An act that shows generosity to other creatures. Yes, I am saying creatures because I believe we should not only be generous towards other people, but also towards animals.

People often mistreat animals. They even harm animals intentionally, beating them, kicking them, drowning them, poisoning them, stabbing them, and shooting them. Some people even abandon their pets on the streets when they get sick without considering how those animals would survive on their own.

Humans cut down forests where animals live and capture animals to keep them in zoos. Then they welcome other people to visit these trapped animals for their entertainment. Removed from their natural habitat, animals in zoos are forced to lead lives that can be both stressful and monotonous. They are confined to small, restrictive environments that deprive them of mental and physical stimulation.

We must ask - is this treatment suitable for animals? Does it not exhaust them or make them sad? Do they wait year after year, expecting to receive bail like their human counterparts, waiting for the day they are freed?