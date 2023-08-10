    বাংলা

    A trip to Jetvan Buddha Vihar, a Buddhist temple

    The temple is not limited to Buddhists only. Believers of other religions and races are always welcome at Jetvan Buddha Vihar

    Arunduti Barua
    Published : 10 August 2023, 12:59 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 12:59 PM

    Bandarban’s Jetvan Buddha Vihar is a Buddhist temple located in Rowangchhari Upazila. The temple is a newly built architectural landmark, an initiative of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board.

    This year, I finally planned a day trip with my family to see the temple.

    Jetvan Buddha Vihar is around a 30-minute ride from my house, so my mother and I started early in the morning.

    People celebrate several religious festivals here. They gather at the temple during Pavarana Purnima, Buddha Purnima and other Buddhist festivals.

    The temple is not limited to Buddhists only. Believers of other religions and races are always welcome at Jetvan Buddha Vihar.

    Reporter’s age: 14 | Bandarban

    Chattogram Hill Tracts
    Bandarban
    Buddhist
    Buddhist temple
    Jetvan Buddha Vihar
    Rowangchhari
    RELATED STORIES
    Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare
    Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare
    Indigenous communities, such as Chakma, Marma and Lushai, living in remote districts, faced the most brutal blow of the outbreak due to the unavailability of nearby healthcare facilities
    Heavy rain batters Bandarban, hampers mobile and internet service
    Rain batters Bandarban, downs mobile, internet service
    Long-haul bus services from Bandarban to Dhaka, Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar have been suspended
    Bangladesh closes educational institutions in southeastern districts for two days due to heavy rain
    Rain shuts schools in southeastern districts for two days
    Classes are cancelled in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bandarban on Wednesday and Thursday amid persistent showers and waterlogging
    Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban to combat floods, landslides
    Army deployed in Ctg, Bandarban to combat floods
    The Army will assist the civil administration in managing the disaster and providing relief

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps