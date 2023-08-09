    বাংলা

    Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare

    Indigenous communities, such as Chakma, Marma and Lushai, living in remote districts, faced the most brutal blow of the outbreak due to the unavailability of nearby healthcare facilities

    Nahifa NawarNahifa Nawar
    Published : 9 August 2023, 03:41 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 03:41 PM

    The Chattogram Hill Tracts of Bangladesh are home to 11 indigenous communities, the majority of whom live in vastly isolated territories.


    Unfortunately, these areas have limited access to fundamental social services like healthcare.

    The mortality rate is high for diseases primarily treatable in comparatively developed areas.


    In 2011, reports published by the ReliefWeb stated that the CHT had the worst health record in Bangladesh. To access the district hospitals, people must travel for days due to a lack of transportation and underdeveloped roads that are very difficult to cross.

    Debris from landslides during torrential rain and heavy downpour further blocks the roads, causing people to walk the majority of the way.

    In May, around 232 people were admitted to hospitals in a single day due to a massive diarrhoea outbreak in Chattogram. Indigenous communities, such as Chakma, Marma and Lushai, living in remote districts, faced the most brutal blow of the outbreak due to the unavailability of nearby healthcare facilities.

    Although less rampant in hilly areas, Chattogram reported numerous dengue cases this year.


    Indigenous communities in the CHT often report limited or no access to safe drinking water.

    And without it, locals often resort to unsafe options, resulting in illnesses like diarrhoea and typhoid.


    The absence of awareness of the contagiosity of diseases is also prominent among the population living in the CHT. Recently, a couple in the Sajek union of Rangamati were severely affected by diarrhoea while visiting other ill relatives.


    The unavailability of primary healthcare is causing them to turn to more risky alternative healthcare options, such as spiritual healers, otherwise known as ‘Tantric’. The ‘tantric’ offers a variety of self-made medicines made from local plants, which are sometimes very harmful to patients.

    As transportation is rarely available, people affiliated with this sector take advantage of the urgency of patients demanding high fares. The families either have to take a loan or put the children to work to provide money for the bills.


    Government supplies take hours or even days to reach these provinces; whatever is delivered is rarely sufficient.


    The government had previously launched many campaigns to ensure that more fundamental services reach the minority indigenous communities in Bangladesh. Still, the healthcare sector is yet to see a ray of hope.


    To ensure proper healthcare for the tribal population, the government should implement quick and strict enforcement of the existing laws and focus on developing the pathways and infrastructure of the CHT.

    Reporter's age: 17 | Dhaka

    Healthcare
    Indigenous People
    International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
    Chattogram Hill Tracts
    Indigenous communities
    RELATED STORIES
    Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban to combat floods, landslides
    Army deployed in Ctg, Bandarban to combat floods
    The Army will assist the civil administration in managing the disaster and providing relief
    Met Office forecasts heavy rain across Bangladesh, issues warning signal No. 3 for seaports
    Met Office forecasts heavy rain across Bangladesh
    Fishing boats and trawlers present in the North Bay have been advised to exercise caution and avoid operations near the coastal areas
    The Chawkbazar area in Chattogram faced waterlogging on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, due to overnight rain and high tide, causing inconvenience to residents.
    Waterlogging, landslides in Chattogram
    Parts of Chattogram City have been inundated following heavy showers induced by the monsoon wind and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of high tide. Landslides have occurred ...
    EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’
    EU wants to observe CHT before election
    A EU delegation’s visit coincides with the BNP’s preparations for a final phase of its anti-government movement

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps