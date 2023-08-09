Indigenous communities in Bangladesh face problems accessing healthcare

Debris from landslides during torrential rain and heavy downpour further blocks the roads, causing people to walk the majority of the way.

In May, around 232 people were admitted to hospitals in a single day due to a massive diarrhoea outbreak in Chattogram. Indigenous communities, such as Chakma, Marma and Lushai, living in remote districts, faced the most brutal blow of the outbreak due to the unavailability of nearby healthcare facilities.



Although less rampant in hilly areas, Chattogram reported numerous dengue cases this year.



Indigenous communities in the CHT often report limited or no access to safe drinking water.



And without it, locals often resort to unsafe options, resulting in illnesses like diarrhoea and typhoid.



The absence of awareness of the contagiosity of diseases is also prominent among the population living in the CHT. Recently, a couple in the Sajek union of Rangamati were severely affected by diarrhoea while visiting other ill relatives.



The unavailability of primary healthcare is causing them to turn to more risky alternative healthcare options, such as spiritual healers, otherwise known as ‘Tantric’. The ‘tantric’ offers a variety of self-made medicines made from local plants, which are sometimes very harmful to patients.