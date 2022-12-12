Plastics clog Shyama Shundori, KD canals in Rangpur

The Shyama Shundori and KD canals in Rangpur are two of the most well-known canals in the district.



Both of them branch off from the Ghaghat River. The KD canal connects the Ghaghat to the Teesta River.



The Shyama Shundori, meanwhile, is one of the oldest canals in the city and has a rich history. The canal stretches 16 km through 15 wards of Rangpur city and was built in the 1890s.



According to the story, the canal came about through the efforts of a landowner and municipal leader whose mother died of malaria. The canals were his idea to prevent the accumulation of still water and prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs.



But now, these same canals have become dumping grounds for plastics. Bottles, packets, and even syringes clog the water. Plastics, as we know, are non-biodegradable, meaning they do not decompose like organic waste and retain their original forms for long periods.



This pollution is a serious problem, and not just for the natural environment. The build-up of plastic has also caused the flow of the canals to slow and, in some cases, come to a stop. The clogged waterways have trapped other refuse, which has started to stink, making life difficult for those who live and work near the canals.



Ironically, the stagnant water in these canals has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which are both pests and carriers of disease.