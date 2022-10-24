    বাংলা

    Climate change and Bangladesh

    Climate change will have a profound effect on Bangladesh, impacting agriculture, flooding, storms, and exacerbating other natural disasters

    Afrida Jahin
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 03:13 PM

    A major reason behind climate change is greenhouse gas emissions. The existence of these emissions in the atmosphere is increasing every day due to actions taken by humans. Human beings are cutting trees and altering mountains for their own needs, which is increasing the level of carbon dioxide in the air. 

    To create energy, people burn fossil fuels. These fuels release carbon dioxide, nitrogen, methane and other harmful gases. These gases cause global warming, which is leading to climate change.

    Climate change is the reason why the sea level is rising. As the sea level rises, storms, cyclones and tsunamis grow more powerful and dangerous. Low-lying areas are flooding, ice is melting and there have been interruptions to the consistency of seasonal climate behaviour. 

    Climate change has a profound effect on agriculture, according to Bangladesh Agriculture Information Service. 

    A report published in 2000 records the sea level rise in Cox’s Bazar. It says the sea level is rising by 7.8mm every year. In the past four decades, Bhola has lost around three thousand square kilometres due to this rise in sea level. Many reports suggest that by 2100, many parts of Bangladesh will be underwater. 

    The current government, under the leadership of the prime minister, has undertaken comprehensive programmes, including the formulation of a Climate Change Strategic Plan and Action Plan, and a Climate Change Trust Fund worth Tk 7 billion, according to information from the Ministry of Agriculture. 

    Bangladesh has taken several steps to deal with the possible fragilities exposed by the impact of climate change, a report by UNICEF Bangladesh states. The government has undertaken more integrated and sustainable disaster risk mitigation activities in addition to the traditional emergency response and relief action to tackle these emerging issues.

    Reporter's Age: 14 District: Rangpur

