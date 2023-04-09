    বাংলা

    9-year-old Aminul would rather earn money than go to school

    After the death of his father, Aminul is helping his family earn by begging and selling flowers at Rangpur’s Chikli

    Samiha Mehbub Hiya
    Published : 9 April 2023, 06:37 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2023, 06:37 AM

    Aminul Tufan is 9 years old.

    Instead of going to school, he sells flowers in front of Rangpur’s Chikli canal.

    Sometimes, he begs for money.

    When Hello asked him why he was hawking flowers instead of going to school, he said:

    “My father, Delwar, passed away. My mother, Rehana, sells dried fish to provide for our family. I live at the station with my mother and elder sister.”

    “I ran away from school. I don’t like going. Instead, I sit in front of Chikli and sell flowers with my elder sister. Sometimes I beg people for money. They can give us some if they want.”

    Samiha Mehbub Hiya | 15

    Rangpur

    RELATED STORIES
    Morning fragrance at Shahbagh
    Morning fragrance at Shahbagh
    Many people come to Shahbagh, one of Dhaka's largest wholesale and retail flower markets, early in the morning to buy flowers. Almost all types of flowers are brought to the market from different part ...
    A screenshot from 'Octopath Traveler II'.
    Video: ‘Octopath Traveler II’ is a retro RPG delight
    Stripe discusses the throwback RPG’s satisfying combination of old-school look and feel with modern pacing and convenience
    A mockup of the new Nokia logo. Feb 26, 2023.
    Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
    While Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business, where it sells equipment to telecom companies, its main focus is now to sell gear to other businesses
    People take part in a march to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Mexico City, Mexico Mar 31, 2023.
    School's transgender policy trumped teacher's religious rights: US court
    An Indiana high school did not break the law by allegedly forcing a music teacher to quit after he refused on religious grounds to use transgender students' preferred names, the court rules

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan