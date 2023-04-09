9-year-old Aminul would rather earn money than go to school

When Hello asked him why he was hawking flowers instead of going to school, he said:

“My father, Delwar, passed away. My mother, Rehana, sells dried fish to provide for our family. I live at the station with my mother and elder sister.”

“I ran away from school. I don’t like going. Instead, I sit in front of Chikli and sell flowers with my elder sister. Sometimes I beg people for money. They can give us some if they want.”

Samiha Mehbub Hiya | 15

Rangpur