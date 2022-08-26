    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 196 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,010,944 as the death toll hits 29,321

    News Desk
    Published : 26 August 2022, 10:50 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 10:50 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 196 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,010,944.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one in 24 hours to 29,321, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 4,721 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.15 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 140 infections.

    Another 278 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,955,084.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 599.39 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

