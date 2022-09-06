    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports five deaths from dengue fever, the highest for a day in 2022

    This is the highest number of deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease in a 24-hour period this year

    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 03:14 PM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 03:14 PM

    Five people have died from dengue fever, the highest for a day in 2022, taking this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 31.As many as 284 patients were hospitalised with the disease in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    This is also the highest number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals in a day this year. Earlier on Sept 3, 245 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country with dengue.The DGHS said one of the five latest deaths occurred at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another at Delta Medical Hospital.

    Out of the remaining three, one died in Cox's Bazar, one in Chattogram and the other in the Barishal division.

    Almost half of the 31 people who have died from dengue this year are from Cox's Bazar district.

    One-third of the patients died in the first six days of September, 11 in August, nine in July and one in June.

    According to the DGHS, 224 of the patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours are from Dhaka city, while 22 22 are from Cox's Bazar district and 11 from Chattogram metropolis and the district.

    The hospitals in the country were treating a total of 850 dengue patients on Tuesday morning – 711 of them in Dhaka.

    Rains in early autumn after a dry monsoon have caused a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue cases in the country.

    According to the DGHS, 7,397 people were admitted to hospitals due to dengue so far this year.

    The highest number of 3,521 people were admitted in August, after 1,571 hospitalisations in July.

