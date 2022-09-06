Bangladesh reports five deaths from dengue fever, the highest for a day in 2022

Five people have died from dengue fever, the highest for a day in 2022, taking this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 31.As many as 284 patients were hospitalised with the disease in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

This is also the highest number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals in a day this year. Earlier on Sept 3, 245 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country with dengue.The DGHS said one of the five latest deaths occurred at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another at Delta Medical Hospital.

Out of the remaining three, one died in Cox's Bazar, one in Chattogram and the other in the Barishal division.