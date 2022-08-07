    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 216 COVID cases with no new deaths in a day

    The new cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,007,335

    News Desk
    Published : 7 August 2022, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 01:03 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 216 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,007,335.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged in a 24-hour count at 29,302, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 4,233 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.10 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 120 infections.

    Another 720 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,948,027.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.05 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 584.18 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher