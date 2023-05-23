Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots

"The pie is growing and Pfizer should get a big slice of it," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said in a research note.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said the efficacy of Eli Lilly's injectable competitor Mounjaro appears to trump both oral options. Nonetheless, he said primary care physicians might be more comfortable prescribing pills than injections, which could expand the total market.

NOVO TO FILE IN US, EUROPE

Novo Nordisk said the results on its pill were statistically significant and showed superior weight loss to placebo.

The Danish drugmaker said it expects to file for US and European approval of the daily tablet this year, but that launch of the 50 milligram semaglutide pill is contingent on portfolio prioritisations and manufacturing capacity.

In the study of 667 obese and overweight adults, those who adhered to the treatment on average experienced weight loss of 17.4% after 68 weeks compared with only 1.8% for those who took the placebo, Novo said.

Those who did not fully adhere to the treatment regimen lost 15.1% of their weight.

"The choice between a daily tablet or weekly injection for obesity has the potential to offer patients and healthcare providers the opportunity to choose what best suits individual treatment preferences," Martin Holst Lange, head of development at Novo Nordisk said.

Sales of the 50 mg drug could rise to $8 billion a year, according to Jefferies analysts.

The drug appeared to have a "safe and well-tolerated profile," with the most common adverse impact being mild to moderate gastrointestinal effects that diminished over time, Novo said.