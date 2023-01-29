‘Shotgun Wedding’ review: A bombastic, chaotic, but pretty forgettable event

The trailer for the Jennifer Lopez vehicle Shotgun Wedding showcases a goofy, action-packed premise, but, for my money, its highlight was the other Jennifer in the cast, Jennifer Coolidge.

The inimitable comedienne was a staple of American comedies like Legally Blonde, American Pie, and Cinderella Story, but dropped off the radar for a bit. Recently though, she’s seen a deserved resurgence in popularity, especially after a fantastic turn in The White Lotus.

She continues that streak by being, comfortably, the best thing about the whole of Shotgun Wedding too. The chaotic high-concept rom-com is action-packed and overflowing with jokes, but doesn’t actually leave much of an impact.