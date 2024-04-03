Storms with typhoon-like winds ravage South China, killing 7

Rare storms with typhoon-like winds have killed at least seven people in China's southern Jiangxi province since the weekend, three of them blown out of their high-rise apartments in their sleep.

The extreme weather, which began on March 31, has engulfed nine cities including Nanchang and Jiujiang with 93,000 people in 54 counties affected, said the Jiangxi provincial emergency flood control headquarters.

On Sunday, freak storms led to gusts that ripped door-size windows off frames in two apartments in a high-rise building in Nanchang, the provincial capital. Three people were pulled from their beds through the holes, plunging to their deaths, according to local media reports.